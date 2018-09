Game: San Diego Padres @ Cincinnati Reds

Date: Saturday, Sep. 8

Time: 11:30am PT

What to Watch on: FOX Sports San Diego and FOX Sports App

Pitching Matchup: San Diego’s Robbie Erlin (3-5, 3.87 ERA) against Cincinnati’s Matt Harvey (6-8, 4.95 ERA)

Keep an Eye on: The weather. It is expected to be a very wet and rainy weekend in Cincinnati.