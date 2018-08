Game: Seattle Mariners @ San Diego Padres

Date: Tuesday, Aug. 28

Time: Padres Live @ 6:30pm PT

Where: Petco Park

What to Watch on: FOX Sports San Diego and FOX Sports GO

Pitching Matchup: Seattle’s Felix Hernandez (8-11, 5.64 ERA) takes on San Diego’s Jacob Nix (1-2, 6.17 ERA)

Keep an Eye on: Eric Hosmer, who is hitting .364 in 11 at bats against Hernandez in his career.

Related Videos: