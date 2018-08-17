Padres vs. Diamondbacks Game Preview (8/17)
Game: Arizona Diamondbacks @ San Diego Padres
Date: Friday, Aug. 17
Time: Padres Live @ 6:30pm PT
Where: Petco Park
Where to Watch: FOX Sports San Diego and FOX Sports GO
Pitching Matchup: Arizona’s Robbie Ray (3-2, 4.83 ERA) against San Diego’s Joey Lucchesi (6-6, 3.45 ERA)
Keep an Eye on: Hunter Renfroe, who hit his 13th home run of the season last night and owns a .589 SLG percentage vs. ARI in his career.
Home Run @Hunter_Renfroe 💣 💥#LetsGoPadres | #Padres pic.twitter.com/9KuPqFsTMe
— FOX Sports San Diego (@FOXSportsSD) August 17, 2018