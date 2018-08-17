Padres vs. Diamondbacks Game Preview (8/17)

Game: Arizona Diamondbacks @ San Diego Padres

Date: Friday, Aug. 17

Time: Padres Live @ 6:30pm PT

Where: Petco Park

Where to Watch: FOX Sports San Diego and FOX Sports GO

Pitching Matchup: Arizona’s Robbie Ray (3-2, 4.83 ERA) against San Diego’s Joey Lucchesi (6-6, 3.45 ERA)

Keep an Eye on: Hunter Renfroe, who hit his 13th home run of the season last night and owns a .589 SLG percentage vs. ARI in his career.

