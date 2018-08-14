Padres vs Angels Game Preview (8/14)

Game: Los Angeles Angels @ San Diego Padres

Date: Tuesday, Aug. 14

Time: Padres Live @ 6:30pm PT

Where: Petco Park

Where to Watch: FOX Sports San Diego and FOX Sports GO

Pitching Matchup: Angels’ Jaime Barria (7-7) 3.59 ERA vs. Padres’ Brett Kennedy (second start)

Keep an eye on: Brett Kennedy as he will look to overcome his debut performance in which he gave up six runs on 11 hits. Look for a more relaxed and confident Kennedy as he has a good idea of what it is like to be a major leaguer now. Austin Hedges should be a major factor in keeping him calm, cool, and collected.

Related Videos:

"@FreddyGalvis10 is killin' it right now" 🔥 Galvis homer makes it a 2-1 ballgame in the 3rd #LetsGoPadres pic.twitter.com/CeKmlhUzMd — FOX Sports San Diego (@FOXSportsSD) August 14, 2018

Andy Green on why he is confident @WilMyers will be successful at 3rd base: pic.twitter.com/VafuUlJFbc — FOX Sports San Diego (@FOXSportsSD) August 14, 2018