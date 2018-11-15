Padres’ top prospect Fernando Tatis Jr. homers in first at-bat back from thumb injury

On July 19, Padres infield prospect Fernando Tatis Jr. injured his left thumb while sliding into second base on a steal attempt with the organization’s then-Double-A affiliate San Antonio. After playing a couple of innings in the field, he was removed from the game, examined, and sent to San Diego for further evaluation.

A few days later, it was determined that he had suffered a broken left thumb with ligament damage. He was to have surgery and miss 6-to-8 weeks, a timetable which ultimately put an end to his minor league season.

Fast-forward roughly four months, and the no. 2 prospect in all of baseball is finally back in action.

In his first game back on the diamond, Tatis Jr. quickly found a way to make an impact. Batting in the leadoff spot for Estrellas Orientales of the Dominican Winter League, the 19-year-old clocked a home run on the very first pitch that he saw in the bottom of the first inning:

¡IMPRESIONANTE! 😱 Fernando Tatis Jr. pega jonrón en el primer lanzamiento en su debut en la @LIDOMRD. 💪 #MLBDominicana 🎥: @EOBASEBALLCLUB pic.twitter.com/RXpKwY4jSK — MLB Dominicana (@MLBDominicana) November 15, 2018

It was part of a 1-for-2 day for Tatis Jr., who also struck out once and walked twice in a 4-2 victory.

Also making his debut for the Estrellas was catcher Francisco Mejía, who went 0-for-3 with a sacrifice fly.