Padres to Launch New Beer Hawking Service Today at Petco Park
SAN DIEGO – Following a recent amendment to the Petco Park liquor license by the California
Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, the Padres will begin the practice of beer hawking at Petco Park
today (Monday, May 28) during their 1:10 p.m. game against the Miami Marlins. Fans 21-and-older with
valid I.D. will be able to purchase various beer offerings from their seats via vendors throughout the ballpark.
“We’re excited to launch our new beer hawking service – the first of its kind in California in over 35
years – which will improve fan experience at Petco Park by alleviating congestion at concession stands
while offering the convenience of in-seat service in all sections,” said Padres Chief Operating Officer Erik
Greupner.
The Padres want fans to enjoy the ballgame, drink responsibly and have a safe trip home. Guests are
encouraged to sign up for the Budweiser Good Sport designated driver program at any Guest Services
Center throughout Petco Park, the designated driver kiosks inside the Gaslamp or East Village Gates, or
the Toyota Terrace Concierge Desk. A multitude of transportation options are available for fans to and from
Petco Park, including Amtrak’s Pacific Surfliner, Uber’s rideshare service and public transit. The San Diego
Police Department also offers the “Know Your Limit” breathalyzer program at Petco Park for all Friday and
Saturday games, which allows ballpark guests to take a sample breathalyzer test and gain a better
understanding of their level of impairment before deciding how to travel home.
