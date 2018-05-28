Padres to Launch New Beer Hawking Service Today at Petco Park

SAN DIEGO – Following a recent amendment to the Petco Park liquor license by the California

Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, the Padres will begin the practice of beer hawking at Petco Park

today (Monday, May 28) during their 1:10 p.m. game against the Miami Marlins. Fans 21-and-older with

valid I.D. will be able to purchase various beer offerings from their seats via vendors throughout the ballpark.

“We’re excited to launch our new beer hawking service – the first of its kind in California in over 35

years – which will improve fan experience at Petco Park by alleviating congestion at concession stands

while offering the convenience of in-seat service in all sections,” said Padres Chief Operating Officer Erik

Greupner.

The Padres want fans to enjoy the ballgame, drink responsibly and have a safe trip home. Guests are

encouraged to sign up for the Budweiser Good Sport designated driver program at any Guest Services

Center throughout Petco Park, the designated driver kiosks inside the Gaslamp or East Village Gates, or

the Toyota Terrace Concierge Desk. A multitude of transportation options are available for fans to and from

Petco Park, including Amtrak’s Pacific Surfliner, Uber’s rideshare service and public transit. The San Diego

Police Department also offers the “Know Your Limit” breathalyzer program at Petco Park for all Friday and

Saturday games, which allows ballpark guests to take a sample breathalyzer test and gain a better

understanding of their level of impairment before deciding how to travel home.

