Padres take on Dodgers for 3-game series in LA
Game: San Diego Padres @ Los Angeles Dodgers
Date: Friday, Aug. 24
Time: Padres Live @ 6:30pm PT
What to Watch on: FOX Sports San Diego and FOX Sports GO
Pitching Matchup: San Diego’s Clayton Richard (7-10, 5.11 ERA) takes on Los Angeles’ Rich Hill (5-4, 3.73 ERA)
Keep an Eye on: Clayton Richard, who was an effective innings-eater for the Padres to start the season, but has a 7.84 ERA since the All-Star Break.
Related Videos:
HR FOR HR 🔥@Hunter_Renfroe with a deep solo homer to tie the game 1-1 #LetsGoPadres pic.twitter.com/0TjGXgOY9N
— FOX Sports San Diego (@FOXSportsSD) August 23, 2018
RBI single for @JosePirela12 brings home @AJEllis17 & @wilmyers💪 @Padres take the lead the 7th. #LetsGoPadres pic.twitter.com/V61qEJrYRb
— FOX Sports San Diego (@FOXSportsSD) August 23, 2018
🎳 with LisaLane_Sports and @austinhedges18 @PunchBowlSD
Don't miss tomorrow's San Diego hot spot episode of #PadresPOV after #PadresLive! pic.twitter.com/QiSHZLI6YJ
— FOX Sports San Diego (@FOXSportsSD) August 24, 2018