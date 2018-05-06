Padres starter Bryan Mitchell lasts only 2 1/3 innings in latest start

MONTERREY, Mexico– For only the second time in his seven starts as a Padre, right-handed pitcher Bryan Mitchell got out of the first inning without allowing a run.

Then, Mitchell’s team gave him an early lead via a triple by Travis Jankowski and a two-run home run by Eric Hosmer.

The lead did not last long.

Mitchell allowed two runs in the top of the second and then a run in the third before quickly being removed from the game.

Matt Kemp began the second inning with a home run. Then, with two outs, a Max Muncy walk and back-to-back singles by Kenta Maeda and Chris Taylor produced another Dodger run to tie the game at two.

In the third, Cody Bellinger walked with one out, stole second, and then scored on a Matt Kemp RBI single. Following the Kemp single, manager Andy Green quickly walked out of the dugout to remove his starting pitcher from the game.

All in all, the former Yankees farmhand allowed five hits and three earned runs in 2 1/3 innings. He walked three and struck out two, throwing only 28 of his 55 pitches for strikes. 8 of the 14 batters he faced reached base.

It is very possible that tonight’s start by Mitchell will be his last for quite a while. He now has a 16/26 K/BB ratio in 32 innings this season with a 6.47 ERA. The 27-year-old has thrown six innings only once this season in his seven starts.

“It’s a performance game,” manager Andy Green stated after his previous start. “We acquired him because we believed in his potential. We believed in what he can do. It’s about time to stand up and start doing it.”

His latest outing on a rainy Monterrey evening proved he has yet to tap into that aforementioned potential.