Game: Texas Rangers @ San Diego Padres

Date: Friday, Sept. 14

Time: Padres Live @ 6:30pm PT

Where: Petco Park

What to Watch on: FOX Sports San Diego and the FOX Sports App

Pitching Matchup: San Diego’s Robbie Erlin (3-6, 4.42 ERA) against Texas’ Connor Sadzeck (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

