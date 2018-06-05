Padres snag Ryan Weathers seventh overall in 2018 Draft

SAN DIEGO – The San Diego Padres selected left-handed pitcher Ryan Weathers from Loretto High School (Tenn.) with the seventh overall pick in MLB’s 2018 First-Year Player Draft, Executive Vice President/General Manager A.J. Preller and Director of Amateur Scouting Mark Conner announced today.

Recommended by Padres Area Scout Tyler Stubblefield, Weathers, 18, went 10-0 with a 0.09 ERA and 148 strikeouts in 76.0 innings pitched as a senior in 2018, allowing just 24 hits and 10 walks while earning 2018 Gatorade’s Tennessee Baseball High School Player of the Year honors. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound left-hander also hit .434 at the plate with nine doubles, five home runs, 31 runs scored, 26 RBI and 13 stolen bases with a .559 OBP and .747 SLG %. The son of 19-year major league veteran pitcher David Weathers, Ryan led the Mustangs to the Class A Tennessee state championship as a junior in 2017, setting a Tennessee high school tournament record with 28 strikeouts. He also won a gold medal with Team USA at the 2017 U-18 World Cup in Canada, posting two scoreless outings.

The Padres will make two more selections on the first day of the draft with the 38th and 74th overall selections. The draft will continue tomorrow at 10:05 a.m. PT with rounds 3-10 and will conclude on Wednesday, June 6, with rounds 11-40.