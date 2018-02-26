Padres slug their way to first spring training win

Powered by five home runs, the San Diego Padres beat the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim 10-4 on Monday afternoon at Peoria Stadium.

Hunter Renfroe, Christian Villanueva, Franchy Cordero, Franmil Reyes, and Dusty Coleman all circled the bases for San Diego in what was their first win in Cactus League play. Renfroe and Villanueva went back-to-back in what was a four-run second inning for the Friars. Cordero and Reyes hit homers in the sixth inning, and Dusty Coleman went yard in the seventh.

Of the five home runs, only Cordero’s was not of the over-the-fence variety. With one out in the sixth, the 23-year-old launched a high fly ball that ricocheted off the top of the left-center field wall. As the Angels chased after it, Cardero scampered all the way around the bases and beat the throw home for the first inside-the-park home run this year in spring training.

Jordan Lyles started the game for the Padres and threw two scoreless innings. The rotation candidate did give up three hits and walked a batter.

Making his spring debut at the plate for the Angels, Japanese phenom Shohei Ohtani walked twice and hit an RBI single.