Padres sign Ian Kinsler to 2-year contract

SAN DIEGO – The San Diego Padres have signed infielder Ian Kinsler to a two-year contract with a club option for the 2021 season, Executive Vice President/General Manager A.J. Preller announced today. To make room for Kinsler on the 40-man roster, the Padres designated left-hander Clayton Richard for assignment.

A four-time All-Star, Kinsler batted .240 (117-for-487) last season with a 2.5 WAR (Baseball Reference), 26 doubles, 14 home runs, 48 RBI, 16 stolen bases and 66 runs scored in 128 games between the Los Angeles Angels and World Series Champion Boston Red Sox. The 36-year-old won his second career Gold Glove Award in 2018 after finishing tied for first among all American League second baseman in defensive runs saved (10), second in SABR Defensive Index (8.4) and third in zone rating (.832).

Over a 13-year Major League career, Kinsler has posted a .271 batting average with a .782 OPS, 57.3 WAR, 404 doubles, 41 triples, 248 home runs, 887 RBI, 674 walks, 241 stolen bases and 1,215 runs scored in 1,801 games between the Texas Rangers (2006-13), Detroit Tigers (2014-17), Angels (2018) and Red Sox (2018). He has appeared in five different postseasons, including three trips to the World Series (2010, 2011, 2018). In 48 career postseason games, Kinsler owns a .274 average with a .786 OPS, 10 doubles, one triple, four home runs, 23 RBI and 22 runs scored. He has accrued the fourth-most leadoff home runs in Major League history (48), trailing only Ricky Henderson (81), Alfonso Soriano (54) and Craig Biggio (53). Kinsler was originally selected by the Rangers in the 17th round of the 2003 First-Year Player Draft out of the University of Missouri.