Padres send Jacob Nix to mound in series finale vs. Reds

Game: San Diego Padres @ Cincinnati Reds

Date: Sunday, Sep. 8

Time: 12:30 pm PT

What to Watch on: FOX Sports San Diego and FOX Sports App

Pitching Matchup: San Diego’s Jacob Nix (2-3, 4.85 ERA) against Cincinnati’s Tyler Mahle (7-9, 4.95 ERA)

Keep an Eye on: RHP Jacob Nix, who is sporting a 3.81 K/9 in his first 26 big league innings. To have more success, he will likely need to start generating more whiffs and accumulating more strikeouts.