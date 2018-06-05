Padres select Texas Tech OF Grant Little with 74th overall pick

SAN DIEGO– The San Diego Padres have made their final draft pick of the evening.

With the 74th overall pick, they selected OF Grant Little out of Texas Tech University. The pick was acquired from the Twins along with RHP Phil Hughes a few weeks ago.

With the 74th overall selection of the 2018 #MLBDraft, the #Padres select OF Grant Little from Texas Tech! pic.twitter.com/Yuv8sprfKT — San Diego Padres (@Padres) June 5, 2018

Little hit .380/.480/.670 with a 1.150 OPS for the Red Raiders in 2018. After hitting only two home runs as a freshman, Little belted 12 in his sophomore season. Entering the draft, he was rated No. 128 on MLB.com’s top 200 draft prospects list.

From MLB.com: