Padres select eight players on day two of 2018 MLB First-Year Player Draft

SAN DIEGO – The San Diego Padres selected eight players on day two of Major League Baseball’s 2018 First-Year Player Draft, including four pitchers and four position players. Of the Padres’ first 11 picks, eight are from the college ranks and three from high school.

The draft will conclude tomorrow (Wednesday, June 6) with rounds 11-40.

SAN DIEGO PADRES 2018 FIRST-YEAR PLAYER DRAFT SELECTIONS

1. Ryan Weathers LHP 6-2 210 R/L Loretto High School (Tenn.)

CBA Xavier Edwards SS 5-10 155 R/R North Broward Prep. High School (Fl.)

CBB Grant Little OF 6-1 185 R/R Texas Tech University

3. Owen Miller SS 6-0 190 R/R Illinois State University

4. Dylan Coleman RHP 6-5 215 R/R Missouri State University

5. Dwanya Williams-Sutton OF 6-2 215 R/R East Carolina University

Alexuan Vega LHP 6-2 160 L/L Leonides Morales Rodriguez HS (Puerto Rico)

7. Jawuan Harris OF 5-9 195 R/R Rutgers University

8. Steven Wilson RHP 6-3 185 R/R Santa Clara University

9. Luke Becker 2B 5-11 190 S/R University of Kentucky

10. Jose Quezada RHP 5-9 175 R/R Texas Tech Universit