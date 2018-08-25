Padres seek to rebound vs. Kershaw, Dodgers
Date: Saturday, Aug. 25
Time: Padres Live @ 5:30pm PT
What to Watch on: FOX Sports San Diego and FOX Sports GO
Pitching Matchup: San Diego’s Brett Kennedy (0-2, 8.36 ERA) takes on Los Angeles’ Clayton Kershaw (6-5, 2.40 ERA).
Keep an Eye on: Brett Kennedy, who will be looking to build on momentum from his prior start; when he allowed two earned runs in five innings.
Related Videos:
On #PlayersWeekend, @freddygalvis10 & @TheRealHos305 explain their nicknames & thoughts on the weekend as a whole.#LetsGoPadres | #Padres pic.twitter.com/5fh0moZGMf
— FOX Sports San Diego (@FOXSportsSD) August 25, 2018
"He's going to be fine… it's good to get him back out there."@Padres manager Andy Green talks about the return on @wilmyers, who will be starting at 3B for the first time since Wednesday's incident during BP. pic.twitter.com/sbWtpiLYHT
— FOX Sports San Diego (@FOXSportsSD) August 25, 2018