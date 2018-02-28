Padres score 11 runs as Hosmer makes debut

PEORIA, Ariz. — For the first time in his career, Eric Hosmer took a professional at-bat in a San Diego Padres uniform. The Padres’ most coveted free agent pickup of the offseason made his spring training debut Tuesday, going 1-for-3 with an RBI single against the Seattle Mariners’ split squad.

Hitting fourth in the Padres’ lineup, Hosmer roped a single to right field scoring another free agent pickup in short stop Freddy Galvis. The Friars would go on to score five runs in the inning, highlighted by an Austin Hedges‘ three-run home run to center field.

The Padres also got home runs from catcher Raffy Lopez and outfielder Franmil Reyes.

The Padres play the Los Angeles Dodgers Wednesday afternoon, with the game available on FOX Sports San Diego at 12:00 p.m. PT.