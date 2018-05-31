Padres rookie Franmil Reyes homers in third straight game

SAN DIEGO– For the third consecutive game against the Miami Marlins, right fielder Franmil Reyes has hit a home run.

Wednesday night’s home run came on a 3-2 pitch off Marlins starter Jose Urena. With the bases empty and two outs, Reyes skied a high fly ball off the right-field foul pole to cut the Marlins lead in half.

Franmil Reyes is on 🔥🔥 His 4th home run of the season kisses the foul pole. #LetsGoPadres FSGO: https://t.co/S5KGLGHUgO pic.twitter.com/UBeYP7XVoT — FOX Sports San Diego (@FOXSportsSD) May 31, 2018

#Marlins 2 @ #Padres 1 [B4-2o]

Franmil Reyes homers (4): fly ball to RF (solo) Exit velocity: 105mph

Distance: 361ft

Angle: 40° — Home Run Tracker (@DingerTracker) May 31, 2018

With the home run, the D.R. native became the second Padres rookie to homer in three consecutive games this season. Christian Villanueva also accomplished the trifecta from April 14 to April 16.

Alex Dickerson holds the Padres rookie record for most consecutive games with a home run, circling the bases in four straight games in 2016.