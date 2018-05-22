Padres rookie Franmil Reyes hits first career home run

WASHINGTON– In what has been a difficult start to the Padres‘ three game set against the Nationals in D.C., rookie Franmil Reyes provided a cool moment with a big swing.

With the Padres down 6-0 in the top of the fourth, the 6’5″, 275-pound Reyes cracked an opposite-field two-run home run off Nats left-hander Gio Gonzalez. The home run was the first of the outfielder’s major league career.

The ball left Reyes’s bat at 108 miles-per-hour and traveled 398 feet into the right-field seats.

The home run has been the lone bright spot in what has been a difficult ballgame for the Padres. The Nationals have slugged three home runs off of Padres pitching in the first five innings.

19-year-old Juan Soto got the party started with a three-run home run off of starter Robbie Erlin in the bottom of the second. Like Reyes, it was Soto’s first career big league home run.

Mark Reynolds and Bryce Harper also have went deep in the ballgame, hitting solo shots to lead off the third and fifth innings respectively.

The Nationals currently lead 7-2 in the top of the sixth.