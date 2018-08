Game: Los Angeles Angels @ San Diego Padres

Date: Monday, Aug. 13

Time: Padres Live @ 6:30pm PT

Where: Petco Park

Where to Watch: FOX Sports San Diego and FOX Sports GO

Pitching Matchup: Andrew Heaney (LAA) (7-7) 3.96 ERA vs. Clayton Richard (SD) (7-10) 5.13 ERA

Keep an eye on: Austin Hedges as he is in the midst of a seven-game hitting streak. He is 10-for-26 with a .384 batting average, two home runs, three RBI, and two stolen bases.

