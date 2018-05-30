Padres radio broadcaster Ted Leitner diagnosed with cancer

SAN DIEGO– On Tuesday afternoon, Padres radio broadcaster Ted Leitner announced via his Twitter account that he will be leaving the Padres’ radio booth indefinitely following Wednesday’s game to undergo treatment for a cancerous tumor in his kidney:

Have always tried to be honest with the radio & TV audience. So will do that now also: I have cancer-and will be off the #Padres broadcast indefinitely after Wednesday’s game. Thank you Padres fans and #aztecfamily for all your support all these wonderful years. — Ted Leitner (@TedLeitner) May 29, 2018

Leitner, a San Diego legend, is in his 39th season of calling Padres games. The 71-year-old has also been a part of San Diego State athletics since 1978, calling Aztecs football and basketball games along the way.

He will undergo surgery to have the kidney removed later this week.

Immediately following the announcement, the San Diego icon was met with plenty of well-wishes and support on social media.

My thoughts and prayers are with my friend Ted Leitner. #Legend. pic.twitter.com/G3MGw6B5iO — Don Orsillo (@DonOrsillo) May 30, 2018

@TedLeitner A big ol’ country howdy, and best wishes to my good friend, “Teddy Fresh!”, You’re in my thoughts and prayers Teddy. We’re gonna miss you big time. You’re in good hands. Love you lots! — Mark Grant (@Mudcat55) May 30, 2018

Teddy is a legend and one of the most talented people I have ever known. More than that, he is a phenomenal friend, partner and mentor. Thankfully, he is also as strong and tough as they come. Wishing you nothing but the most speedy of recoveries, Theodore. — jesse agler (@jesseagler) May 29, 2018

Praying for you @tedleitner and sending love! — Jenny Cavnar (@jennycavnar) May 30, 2018

You have an entire city's support Uncle Teddy! On behalf of everyone at iHeart-San Diego, our thoughts are with you and your family during this time. — XTRA 1360 (@XTRA1360) May 29, 2018