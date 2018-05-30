Padres radio broadcaster Ted Leitner diagnosed with cancer

SAN DIEGO– On Tuesday afternoon, Padres radio broadcaster Ted Leitner announced via his Twitter account that he will be leaving the Padres’ radio booth indefinitely following Wednesday’s game to undergo treatment for a cancerous tumor in his kidney:

Leitner, a San Diego legend, is in his 39th season of calling Padres games. The 71-year-old has also been a part of San Diego State athletics since 1978, calling Aztecs football and basketball games along the way.

He will undergo surgery to have the kidney removed later this week.

Immediately following the announcement, the San Diego icon was met with plenty of well-wishes and support on social media.