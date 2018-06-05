Padres prospects named Pitchers of the Week

The San Antonio Missions, Double-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres, announced Monday that pitchers Logan Allen and Jason Jester have been named Texas League Pitchers of the Week for May 28-June 3. The duo combined to throw the 13th no-hitter in team history when they beat Tulsa 6-0 on May 31.

Allen showed poise in his start against Tulsa pitching a career-high seven innings. Known for his 94 mph fastball, Allen was able to work around five walks, which were his only blemishes on the day.

Nevertheless, the Floridian was on a “mission” as he had seven strikeouts on a season-high 105 pitches, marveling spectators with his change-up as well as his slider.

Jester came in to seal the deal over the final two innings and the rest is history.

It's official …@SD_Southpaw and @JasonJester20 combine on a no-hitter tonight in Tulsa as Missions blank @TulsaDrillers 6-0. The duo combined on nine strikeouts!!! San Antonio completes a three-game sweep in the process. pic.twitter.com/Orh4ZTVFV1 — San Antonio Missions Baseball Club (@missionsmilb) June 1, 2018

Allen has been on a tear in the Texas League as he is 7-2 this year in 11 starts with a 3.24 ERA. He has 76 strikeouts and is holding opponents to a .216 batting average.

Allen, 21, is ranked the eighth prospect in the Padres organization by MLB.com. He was drafted straight out of high school in the eighth round by the Boston Red Sox in 2015 before being traded to San Diego. Jester, 27, was drafted in the 23rd round back in 2014 by San Diego.