Padres prospects leave their mark on exciting Futures Game

WASHINGTON– As the Padres were battling with the Cubs on Sunday afternoon at Petco Park, a different kind of game was going on in Nationals Park in D.C.

That would be the Futures Game, an exhibition that featured some of the top minor league prospects in all of baseball. San Diego in particular had an impressive contingent of players in the contest, leading all organizations with three.

Those three players would be SS Fernando Tatis Jr., 2B Luis Urias, and OF Buddy Reed.

Just a couple #Padres prospects havin' fun & representing S.D. – Fernando Tatis Jr. & Luis Urias welcome fans to the @SIRIUSXM @AllStarGame #FuturesGame. Here are the starting lineups for the game, which begins at 4 p.m. ET live on @MLBNetwork: https://t.co/j0t2XFiKXr pic.twitter.com/qGeIcsDCG5 — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) July 15, 2018

In what was an exciting, power-filled game (Team USA won 10-6, and there were a combined eight home runs hit between the two talented squads), the trio left their mark, showcasing their skills in a fun and joyous ballgame.

SS Fernando Tatis Jr., who was the highest-ranked prospect in all of baseball to participate (No. 3), shined on the big stage. The 19-year-old went 2-for-5 with two singles, a stolen base, and a run scored. His first knock came off a 102 mile-per-hour fastball from Reds farmhand Hunter Greene:

While at the #FuturesGame, @tatis_jr shows 102mph pitches are no problem and stealing bases aren't either #PadresOnDeck pic.twitter.com/L8C2VeZKVs — San Diego Padres (@Padres) July 15, 2018

He also added an opposite-field single in the 5th before flying out in his final two plate appearances.

On the other side of the diamond, Tatis Jr. showcased himself to be on another level defensively. He was fluid with the glove, making it look easy at shortstop:

Your top prospect wasted no time showing off the glove and the arm in the #FuturesGame! #PadresOnDeck pic.twitter.com/6jUtA0SedG — San Diego Padres (@Padres) July 15, 2018

And when he moved to third for innings 5-9, the D.R. native showcased a strong throwing arm. In the fifth, he fielded a routine ground ball and fired a 91.5 mph strike to first to record the out:

Following the contest, Baseball America’s Ben Badler called Tatis Jr. the “best player” who participated in the game.

Tatis Jr is currently slashing .289/.359/.509 with 15 HR, 42 RBIs, and a 131 wRC+ in 85 games played for Double-A San Antonio.

Playing with Tatis Jr. on the World Team was Luis Urias, who had an 0-for-2 afternoon with a hit-by-pitch and two strikeouts. The second baseman was lifted in the bottom of the 5th for a defensive replacement.

It’s been cool to watch @VladGuerrero27 saddle up next to the young players and offer tips during the game. He just spent a few minutes with San Diego’s Luis Urias. #FuturesGame pic.twitter.com/evQd1N3RVm — Jesse Sanchez (@JesseSanchezMLB) July 15, 2018

“It’s great,” Tatis Jr. stated in an interview with MLB Network when asked about sharing the middle infield with Urias. “He’s a great baseball player and being here, sharing the field is very special for us.”

Urias, 21, has a .278 average with a .391 OBP in 84 games with Triple-A El Paso. He is ranked as the No. 29 prospect in all of baseball by MLB Pipeline.

Rounding out the trio was OF Buddy Reed, who endeared himself to Padres fans with his infectious personality and talent. Coming off the bench, the 23-year-old went 1-for-2 with a single in his second at-bat. He narrowly missed a home run in his first at-bat, flying out to the warning track in left.

With the glove, Reed made what was perhaps the play of the game on defense, ranging far to his left to rob Tatis Jr. (his Double-A teammate!) of extra bases:

After the game, the shortstop had something to say about his teammate taking a hit away:

@BuddyLoco23 no worries! Remember you are the new guy in AA😌😈 https://t.co/xbdOadswPi — Fernando Tatis Jr. (@tatis_jr) July 15, 2018

Reed was everywhere upon entering the game, and it was really a joy to watch. It truly looked like he was having the most fun (and was the most confident player) out of anyone on the field. If the University of Florida alum was not on the radar of Padres fans before Sunday, he certainly made his way onto it.

Reed’s first half consisted of a .324 average with 12 home runs and 47 RBIs with the Lake Elsinore Storm. He also stole a California league-leading 33 bases in only 79 games before being promoted to Double-A San Antonio on July 9.

At 40-59, it has been a rough first half for the San Diego Padres. Sunday’s Futures Game provided the organization (and their fans) a look into a talented farm system as well as a future that they hope will be very fruitful.