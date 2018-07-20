Padres midseason report cards: Grading each position player

RECORD: 40-59

HOME: 20-31

AWAY: 20-28

VS. AL: 2-8

VS. NL West: 17-26

VS. NL Central: 10-13

VS. NL East: 11-12

RUN DIFF: -100

The San Diego Padres limped into the All-Star break, losing 21 of their final 27 games to drop to a season-worst 19 games under .500. If the season ended today, San Diego would pick 4th in the 2019 MLB Draft. There have been some bright spots in the unofficial first half, including a winning stretch of five series in a row. However, for the most part, it has been a disappointing first 99 games for a team which had aspirations of taking a step forward.

Before the Padres begin their second half against Philadelphia, let’s hand out some position player grades.

C A.J. Ellis

Stats: 40 G, .284/.392/.358, 1 HR, 11 RBI, .750 OPS, 0.8 fWAR

Ellis, 37, has been a more than serviceable backup catcher. He has a 14.4 BB%, and his .392 on-base percentage, if he can maintain it, would be a career-high. While he has been iffy at times defensively behind the plate, his performance on offense will likely earn him another backup job elsewhere next season.

Midterm Grade: B-

C Austin Hedges

Stats: 39 G, .232/.289/.376, 4 HR, 17 RBI, .665 OPS, 0.3 fWAR

The JSerra Catholic High product missed nearly two months in the season’s first half with right elbow tendonitis. Prior to the DL stint, Hedges was hitting only .173 with two home runs in 24 games. Since being activated from the DL on June 24, the 25-year-old is hitting .320/.370/.500 with two home runs.

Midterm Grade: Incomplete

C Raffy Lopez

Stats: 36 G, .178/.267/.287, 3 HR, 13 RBI, .554 OPS, -0.2 fWAR

Lopez took over starting catching duties during Hedges’ DL stint, and although he did not perform offensively, he endeared himself to the pitching staff with his defense behind the plate. With the Padres’ recent acquisition of Francisco Mejia from the Indians, it will be difficult for Lopez to find playing time in the organization (barring another trade).

Midterm Grade: C-

1B Eric Hosmer

Stats: 94 G, .249/.317/.397, 10 HR, 41 RBI, .714 OPS, -0.5 fWAR

The $144 million man got off to a strong start in the season’s first two months, hitting .282 with six home runs and 17 doubles. His OPS during that time was .834. Since June 1, however, Hosmer is hitting only .207 with a .317 SLG. He is OPS’ing .557 in that time and hitting ground balls at an alarming rate.

Midterm Grade: C

INF Jose Pirela

Stats: 96 G, .261/.312/.355, 3 HR, 27 RBI, .666 OPS, -0.7 fWAR

Pirela leads all Padres regulars in batting average, but it has been a rough first half for a player who impressed San Diego in 2017. Because of that (and the pending arrival of top 2B prospect Luis Urias), Pirela may see his playing time decrease in the season’s final 63 games.

Midterm Grade: D

2B/3B Carlos Asuaje

Stats: 57 G, .229/.315/.319, 2 HR, 17 RBI, .635 OPS, 0.0 fWAR

Asuaje struggled to open the season, hitting only .193 in 43 games. The Padres sent him down to Triple-A to work on his versatility and approach at the plate, and it seems to have worked. The former Red Sox farmhand is getting on base at an impressive .477 clip (14 games) since his return to San Diego.

Midterm Grade: C

INF/OF Cory Spangenberg

Stats: 65 G, .232/.264/.378, 6 HR, 17 RBI, .643 OPS, 0.1 fWAR

Spangenberg should probably be on the MLB team right now. He was demoted on July 9, but is hitting .357 with a 1.017 OPS in Triple-A El Paso.

Midterm Grade: C

SS Freddy Galvis

Stats: 99 G, .228/.289/.324, 4 HR, 33 RBI, .613 OPS, 0.1 fWAR

Galvis has given the Padres just about what they expected: wonderful defense and a below-average bat. He has also provided stability, being the only Padre to start every single game.

Midterm Grade: C+

3B/SS Christian Villanueva

Stats: 85 G, .232/.289/.483, 19 HR, 43 RBI, .773 OPS, 1.2 fWAR

Villanueva has had an interesting year. He took the third base job from Chase Headley after an awesome first month in which he slugged 8 dingers and got on base at a .411 clip. His April performance earned him the NL Rookie of the Month. Since the calendar turned to May, though, the Mexico native is hitting only .197 with 11 home runs.

Midterm Grade: B-

OF Wil Myers

Stats: 33 G, .282/.341/.556, 8 HR, 20 RBI, .897 OPS, 1.7 fWAR

It was a frustrating first half for Myers, who was placed on the DL on two separate occasions in the season’s first month. Since his return, though, the outfielder has been raking at the plate and displaying a solid glove in the outfield. He is definitely a player to watch in the second half.

Midterm Grade: Incomplete

OF Franchy Cordero

Stats: 40 G, .237.307/.439, 7 HR, 19 RBI, .746 OPS, 0.1 fWAR

Cordero may have been San Diego’s most tantalizing player before hitting the DL with a forearm strain. That forearm strain turned into an elbow injury during a rehab assignment in El Paso, and it now appears Cordero will miss the rest of 2018. His 489-foot home run in Arizona still stands as the longest home run hit in all of baseball this season.

Midterm Grade: Incomplete

OF Hunter Renfroe

Stats: 57 G, .241/.314/.454, 7 HR, 25 RBI, .768 OPS, 0.5 fWAR

Renfroe should get opportunities in the season’s second half, as a decision on his future as a Padre awaits.

Midterm Grade: C

OF Manuel Margot

Stats: 82 G, .243/.306/.364, 3 HR, 24 RBI, .670 OPS, 0.6 fWAR

Since May 23, Margot is batting .291 with an .800 OPS. His adjustments at the plate seem to be working, and he can go get it in center field. Side note: I think we tend to forget that he is still only 23 years old.

Midterm Grade: B-

OF Travis Jankowski

Stats: 64 G, .261/.342/.336, 2 HR, 9 RBI, .678 OPS, 1.1 fWAR

Jankowski has been fun this season. Although his average has dipped as of late, the on-base ability has remained. He is dynamic with the glove and on the bases, and is looking more and more like a solid fourth outfielder in the bigs. He is hitting .163 against left-handers and .289 against righties.

Midterm Grade: B

OF Franmil Reyes

Stats: 34 G, .222/.267/.434, 6 HR, 8 RBI, .701 OPS, -0.1 fWAR

Reyes absolutely destroyed the PCL early in the season, basically forcing his way up to San Diego. The outfield defense can be an adventure at times, but you cannot deny his power at the plate.

Midterm Grade: C

OF Matt Szczur

Stats: 57 G, .187/.265/.267, 1 HR, 6 RBI, .532 OPS, -0.4 fWAR

Known for his ability to get on base, Szczur did little of that this year in San Diego. He also struck out at 28.6% clip, which was by far his career-worst. The Villanova alum was DFA’d on July 1 and went unclaimed. He is currently playing in Triple-A El Paso.

Midterm Grade: D