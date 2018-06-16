Padres mid-game report: Lyles blinks first in pitchers duel as rain delay halts action

ATLANTA– Charlie Culberson led off the bottom of the fifth with a home run, breaking a scoreless ballgame at SunTrust Park.

Besides the home run, Padres starter Jordan Lyles has been pitching very well. Through five innings, the right-hander has allowed only three hits and one earned run. He has yet to walk a batter and has struck out five.

This start for Lyles is a welcome sign for a pitcher who has been struggling as of late. In his five prior starts, the right-handed Lyles had recorded a 8.46 ERA, allowing 42 hits and eight home runs in 27 2/3 innings pitched.

His counterpart, Braves starter Sean Newcomb, has been excellent. He has thrown six shutout innings to this point, allowing only two hits and walk. The southpaw has struck out seven and hasn’t allowed a baserunner since AJ Ellis singled with two outs in the second.

The Padres did have an early opportunity to get on the board against Newcomb. Jose Pirela opened the ballgame with a double and advanced to third on an Eric Hosmer ground out. Following a Hunter Renfroe walk, both Christian Villanueva and Franmil Reyes went down swinging to end the threat.

With the Braves leading 1-0, a rain delay has currently halted action in the bottom of the sixth.