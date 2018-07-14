Padres mid-game report: Jankowski pokes 2nd homer of season

SAN DIEGO– With two outs and nobody on in the 2nd, Clayton Richard hit a ground-ball single up the middle. It was his first base hit since May 19.

The next batter, Travis Jankowski, made sure to not make Richard’s knock to go waste. The outfielder socked a two-run home run over the T-Mobile Home Run Deck in right field, his second of the season:

The ball traveled 415 feet and left Jankowski’s bat at 101 mph, per MLB.com’s Statcast. For Jankowski, the home run was his first since May 11 vs. the Cardinals. That home run also came at Petco Park.

While the home run gave San Diego a 3-2 lead at the time, Chicago tied the game three innings later. With two outs and a runner on second in the fifth, USD product Kris Bryant poked an RBI double down the right-field line to knot the score at three.

The Cubs and Padres are currently tied at that same score, 3-3, heading into the 6th.