Padres mid-game report: Homers bite Lyles, prospect Allen hits DL

ST. LOUIS– Through five and a half innings at Busch Stadium, the Padres trail the Cardinals 4-1.

Jose Martinez has led the Cardinals offensively, going 3-for-3 with a home run and two runs scored. His 2-run shot in the third off Padres starter Jordan Lyles gave St. Louis the lead.

Two innings later, Marcell Ozuna added to the Cardinals lead with a 422-foot, two-run blast over the bullpen in left field.

The Cardinals have nine hits off Lyles in the game’s first five innings.

The Padres have only been able to record three hits off Cardinals starter Jack Flaherty, who is putting together a strong start. The lone San Diego run came off the bat of Cory Spangenberg, who lined a 371-foot home run over the right field fence in the second inning.

Christian Villanueva and Raffy Lopez have the other two hits for the Padres.

Talented Double-A starter Allen hits DL

The San Antonio Missions have placed 21-year-old southpaw Logan Allen on the 7-day DL with an ankle sprain. Allen was slated to start for the Missions tonight against the Corpus Christi Hooks.

The No. 8 prospect in the Padres’ system has recorded a 2.93 ERA in 12 starts for Double-A San Antonio. In 73 2/3 innings, Allen has struck out 80 while walking 30.

Cordoba set to return from concussion

SS Allen Cordoba, who suffered a concussion during an automobile accident in February, is in Lake Elsinore’s lineup tonight as the designated hitter.