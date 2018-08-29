Padres met Mariners in Wednesday matinee
Game: Seattle Mariners @ San Diego Padres
Date: Wednesday, Aug. 29
Time: Padres Live @ 12:00pm PT
Where: Petco Park
What to Watch on: FOX Sports San Diego and FOX Sports GO
Pitching Matchup: Seattle’s Erasmo Ramirez (1-2, 4/56 ERA) against San Diego’s Joey Lucchesi (6-7, 3.74 ERA)
Keep an Eye on: Hunter Renfroe has 22 RBI in his last 22 games, which leads the National League in that time.
Related Videos:
Welcome to the show, @LuisUrias03!
First play of the game and the rookie makes a MUST SEE diving grab! 👀👀👀@Padres @MLBONFOX pic.twitter.com/ydOhHmkHOY
— FOX Sports San Diego (@FOXSportsSD) August 29, 2018
All about the defense tonight at Petco!
Another stellar play by @freddygalvis10 keeps the game scoreless!#LetsGoPadres l @Padres pic.twitter.com/qvC6RgWvWT
— FOX Sports San Diego (@FOXSportsSD) August 29, 2018
🙅♂️ strike outs 🙅♂️ walks 🙅♂️ problem
Jacob Nix reflects on his big win! pic.twitter.com/ayB3KwjYf1
— FOX Sports San Diego (@FOXSportsSD) August 29, 2018