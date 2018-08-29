Padres met Mariners in Wednesday matinee

Jake Roth

Game: Seattle Mariners @ San Diego Padres

Date: Wednesday, Aug. 29

Time: Padres Live @ 12:00pm PT

Where: Petco Park

What to Watch on: FOX Sports San Diego and FOX Sports GO

Pitching Matchup: Seattle’s Erasmo Ramirez (1-2, 4/56 ERA) against San Diego’s Joey Lucchesi (6-7, 3.74 ERA)

Keep an Eye on: Hunter Renfroe has 22 RBI in his last 22 games, which leads the National League in that time.

Related Videos: