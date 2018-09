Game: San Diego Padres @ Seattle Mariners

Date: Tue., Sept. 11

Time: Padres Live @ 6:30pm

Where: Safeco Field

What to Watch on: FOX Sports San Diego and FOX Sports GO

Pitching Matchup: San Diego’s Bryan Mitchell (1-3, 6.58 ERA) against Seattle’s Marco Gonzalez (12-9, 4.32 ERA)

Keep an Eye on: Eric Hosmer — Hosmer has homered in three consecutive games for the Padres.

Related Videos: