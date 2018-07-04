Padres look to slow down Lowrie, A’s

OAKLAND, Calif. — The San Diego Padres will attempt to cool down Jed Lowrie and the Oakland Athletics with a pitcher being promoted from the minor leagues when the clubs complete a two-game interleague series Wednesday afternoon.

Right-hander Luis Perdomo (1-2, 8.36 ERA), who has pitched well at Triple-A El Paso after a disastrous April for the Padres, is expected to be added to the 25-man major-league roster in time to duel A’s left-hander Sean Manaea (8-6, 3.38).

Oakland improved to 3-0 in its head-to-head meetings with San Diego this season with a come-from-behind, 6-2 victory Tuesday night in the series opener.

Lowrie had the big blow of the game, a three-run double as part of a five-run sixth inning that allowed the A’s to turn a 2-0 deficit into a 5-2 lead.

The big hit came in Lowrie’s return to his natural position, second base, after he had made 14 starts at third base while Matt Chapman was out with a hand injury.

Chapman was reinstated from the disabled list Tuesday and went 0-for-3.

A’s manager Bob Melvin pushed Lowrie for the American League All-Star team even before Tuesday’s heroics, hoping his time at third base caught the eye of those who will be selecting the club’s reserves.

“In those games, you never know where they go, and versatility could play a part,” Melvin said. “So I think the fact he played so well at third base might even increase his chances to make the All-Star team.”

Lowrie is tied for third in the American League in RBIs with 59 and tied for sixth in doubles with 25.

He had three hits, including two home runs, and four RBIs when the A’s swept a pair from the Padres in San Diego last month.

The A’s have been on a roll since, winning 13 of their last 16 games to improve to a season-best-tying eight games over .500 (47-39).

Tuesday’s victory raised their interleague record to 6-2 this season.

Perdomo has faced neither Lowrie nor the A’s in his three-year career.

An eight-game winner in 2017, he began the season in the majors, but couldn’t get into the fifth inning in three of his four April starts before being sent to Triple A.

The 25-year-old seemed to regain his form there, going 6-2 with a 3.10 ERA in 11 starts, earning another shot at the bigs.

Perdomo has pitched in nine interleague games (eight starts) and compiled a 4-2 record and 5.63 ERA.

Manaea, meanwhile, is coming off a brilliant June at the big-league level, going 3-0 with a 2.84 ERA in five starts.

He won each of his last three starts to finish the month as one of four American Leaguers to go 3-0, joining Toronto’s J.A. Happ, Baltimore’s Dylan Bundy and Cleveland’s Shane Bieber.

Manaea has never faced the Padres, but does have nine starts of interleague experience, having gone 2-5 with a 4.47 ERA.