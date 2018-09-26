Padres look for series win over Giants

San Diego Padres (63-95, fifth in NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (73-85, fourth in NL West)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 10:15 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Padres: Eric Lauer (6-7, 4.60 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 94 strikeouts) Giants: Madison Bumgarner (6-6, 3.20 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 103 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Both San Diego and San Francisco are seeking to ensure a series win with a victory. The Giants have gone 9-11 in games started by Bumgarner. San Francisco has allowed just 2.4 runs per game in Bumgarner’s starts. The Padres are 25-47 against the rest of their division. The San Diego pitching staff averages 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, led by Miguel Diaz‘s 16.7. The Giants won 5-4 in Tuesday’s meeting, Mark Melancon earned his first win of the year.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Hosmer has 17 home runs and 67 RBIs in 153 games for the Padres. Freddy Galvis has two home runs and six RBIs while slugging .769 over his past 10 games for San Diego. Brandon Crawford has 14 home runs and 54 RBIs in 147 games for the Giants. Hunter Pence has 10 hits and is batting .345 over his past 10 games for San Francisco.

That'll score two! The @Padres take the lead in the 3rd inning on an Eric Hosmer RBI!#LetsGoPadres pic.twitter.com/ujvNzluKwf — FOX Sports San Diego (@FOXSportsSD) September 26, 2018

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 4-6, .245 batting average, 5.00 ERA, outscored by 11 runs. Giants: 4-6, .236 batting average, 4.17 ERA, outscored by 13 runs.