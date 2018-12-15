Padres, Ian Kinsler reportedly agree to two-year, $8 million dollar contract

SAN DIEGO– The San Diego Padres & free-agent infielder Ian Kinsler have reportedly agreed to terms on a two-year, $8 million dollar contract. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal was first to report the news on Friday:

Free-agent second baseman Ian Kinsler in agreement with the #Padres on a two-year, $8M contract with a club option, pending a physical, sources tell The Athletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 14, 2018

Kinsler, 36, hit .240/.301/.380 with 14 home runs across 128 regular season games with the Angels & Red Sox last season. The four-time All-Star played a part in the Red Sox championship run after being acquired via a midseason trade, which earned him his first World Series ring.

Following the season, he was awarded with his second-career American League Gold Glove Award for his work at second base.

The fact that the Padres picked up an infielder was not a surprise, as they had been rumored to be looking for one during MLB’s annual Winter Meetings. In Kinsler, the Padres get a solid veteran who will also serve as a mentor for their young talent, specifically infielders Luis Urias & Fernando Tatis Jr.

As the roster stands now, Kinsler would likely slide in and become the Padres’ Opening Day second baseman. Luis Urias would assume shortstop duties, playing the position until Fernando Tatis Jr. is ready to make the leap to the big leagues.

Once Tatis Jr. arrives in the majors, Urias would slide back to second base and Kinsler would become a utility man of sorts. He would slide around the infield wherever needed, although he has only played two career innings at third base:

Ian Kinsler’s deal is expected to be finalized early next week. Luis Urías is now the clear, in-house favorite to start at shortstop on Opening Day. After Fernando Tatis Jr. arrives, I would expect Kinsler to spell Urías at second and whoever the third baseman is. — Dennis Lin (@dennistlin) December 14, 2018

When it becomes official, Kinsler will become the second Major League free-agent the Padres have inked this offseason. Starting pitcher Garrett Richards, who is still recovering from Tommy John surgery, was officially signed to a two-year contract earlier this month.