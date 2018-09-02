Padres go for the series win Sunday against the Rockies
Game: Colorado Rockies @ San Diego Padres
Date: Sunday, Sep. 2
Time: Padres Live @ 12:30pm PT
Where: Petco Park
What to Watch on: FOX Sports San Diego and FOX Sports GO
Pitching Matchup: Colorado’s Kyle Freeland (12-7, 2.90 ERA) against San Diego’s Jacob Nix (2-2, 4.05 ERA)
Keep an Eye on: Hunter Renfroe — He logged his fifth career multi-home run game and first of this season Saturday night. Renfroe is riding a career-high nine-game hitting streak, batting .368 (14-for-38) over that span with two doubles, five home runs and 11 RBI since August 23 at COL.
Here is tomorrow's pitching matchup as the @Padres look to take 3 of 4 from the @Rockies. #PadresLive starts at 12:30 PM! pic.twitter.com/4IcJMGunJw
— FOX Sports San Diego (@FOXSportsSD) September 2, 2018
After a successful @Padres challenge, it is confirmed that you shouldn't hit the ball to @FreddyGalvis10. #MakesItLookEasy pic.twitter.com/yH47E4prz6
— FOX Sports San Diego (@FOXSportsSD) September 2, 2018
.@LuisUrias03 and @La_Mole_13. Two friends just enjoying their time in the big leagues together. #LetsGoPadres pic.twitter.com/nXuUticAJr
— FOX Sports San Diego (@FOXSportsSD) September 2, 2018