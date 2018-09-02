Padres go for the series win Sunday against the Rockies

Game: Colorado Rockies @ San Diego Padres

Date: Sunday, Sep. 2

Time: Padres Live @ 12:30pm PT

Where: Petco Park

What to Watch on: FOX Sports San Diego and FOX Sports GO

Pitching Matchup: Colorado’s Kyle Freeland (12-7, 2.90 ERA) against San Diego’s Jacob Nix (2-2, 4.05 ERA)

Keep an Eye on: Hunter Renfroe — He logged his fifth career multi-home run game and first of this season Saturday night. Renfroe is riding a career-high nine-game hitting streak, batting .368 (14-for-38) over that span with two doubles, five home runs and 11 RBI since August 23 at COL.

Related Videos:

Here is tomorrow's pitching matchup as the @Padres look to take 3 of 4 from the @Rockies. #PadresLive starts at 12:30 PM! pic.twitter.com/4IcJMGunJw — FOX Sports San Diego (@FOXSportsSD) September 2, 2018

After a successful @Padres challenge, it is confirmed that you shouldn't hit the ball to @FreddyGalvis10. #MakesItLookEasy pic.twitter.com/yH47E4prz6 — FOX Sports San Diego (@FOXSportsSD) September 2, 2018