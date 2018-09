Game: San Diego Padres @ Arizona Diamondbacks

Date: Tuesday, Sep. 4

Time: Padres Live @ 6:00pm PT

What to Watch on: FOX Sports San Diego and FOX Sports GO

Pitching Matchup: San Diego’s Joey Lucchesi (7-7, 3.59 ERA)against Arizona’s Robbie Ray (4-2, 4.55 ERA)

Keep an Eye on: Franmil Reyes — The Padres rookie is riding a 9-game hitting streak and belted two home runs in Monday’s win over the Diamondbacks.

