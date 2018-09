Game: San Diego Padres @ Cincinnati Reds

Date: Friday, Sep. 7

Time: 3:30pm PT

What to Watch on: FOX Sports San Diego and FOX Sports App

Pitching Matchup: San Diego’s Brett Kennedy (1-2, 5.76 ERA) against Cincinnati’s Anthony DeSclafani (7-4, 4.37 ERA)

Keep an Eye on: Brett Kennedy — Kennedy threw six scoreless innings in his last outing against the NL West contender Colorado Rockies.

