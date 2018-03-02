Padres farm system ranked #1 by MLB Pipeline

Today, the San Diego Padres were ranked as having the best farm system in all of Major League Baseball by MLB Pipeline.

The staff, compiled of prospect analysts Jonathan Mayo, Mike Rosenbaum, and Jim Callis, rank the farm systems based on “elite-level prospect talent” as well as prospect depth. Teams are ranked by the amount of prospect points they have. According to MLB.com, “Prospect Points are determined by awarding a team 100 points for the No. 1 prospect on the Top 100 list, 99 points for No. 2 and so on, down to one point for No. 100. Points are then tallied by team.”

The ranking comes roughly a month after news came that the Padres had 7 players on MLB Pipeline’s top 100 prospect list:

Fernando Tatis Jr., SS (No. 8)

McKenzie Gore, LHP (No. 19)

Luis Urias, 2B/SS (No. 36)

Cal Quantrill, RHP (No. 40)

Michel Baez, RHP (No. 42)

Adrian Morejon, LHP (No. 50)

Anderson Espinoza, RHP (No. 89)

San Diego ended up leading all Major League teams with 423 prospect points. The Atlanta Braves came second on the list, finishing with 407 points.