Padres designate Chase Headley for assignment, recall Cory Spangenberg

SAN DIEGO– On Saturday afternoon, the San Diego Padres announced that they had designed third baseman Chase Headley for assignment. To fill the vacant spot on the 25-man roster, infielder Cory Spangenberg was recalled from AAA-El Paso.

“It got to the point where it’s best for everyone involved to make that change,” said Andy Green prior to Saturday’s first pitch. “Nothing but gratitude towards the way he (Headley) did his job. Wish him the absolute best.”

Acquired from the Yankees along with Bryan Mitchell in December, Headley’s return to San Diego did not exactly go as planned. In his second stint with the Padres, the 34-year-old registered only six hits in 52 at-bats with a .115/.233/.135 slash line.

Pegged as the Opening Day starter at third base, Headley’s job was quickly taken by upstart rookie Christian Villanueva, who earned Rookie of the Month honors in April.

In the past few weeks, Headley had been used mostly in pinch-hit situations.

The Padres must either trade, release, or place Headley on irrevocable outright waivers within the next seven days. They are on the hook for his $13 million dollar contract for the rest of 2018.

Cory Spangenberg, who opened the season on the Padres’ parent club, was demoted to El Paso on April 28 after hitting .196 with two home runs in 56 at-bats to open the season.

With the Chihuahuas, Spangenberg hit .293 with a .862 OPS in 13 games. He will likely serve as a utility player with the Padres for the foreseeable future; seeing time at third, second, and in the outfield.