Padres call up relief prospect Jose Castillo, option Walker Lockett to Triple-A

SAN DIEGO– On Saturday afternoon, the San Diego Padres announced that they had optioned RHP Walker Lockett to Triple-A El Paso and recalled LHP Jose Castillo from Triple-A El Paso.

Lockett pitched 3 2/3 innings of four-hit, four-run ball in his major league debut a night ago. He had his struggles with command, walking five and throwing only 45 of his 81 pitches for strikes.

The 24-year-old’s time in El Paso might not last too long, as the Padres might be inclined to get him another look when his spot in the rotation comes around on Wednesday vs. Atlanta.

Meanwhile, left-handed reliever Jose Castillo has been recalled and will undergo his first stint as a big-leaguer. The Venezuela native began his 2018 season in Double-A San Antonio, where he struck out 25 batters in 16 innings pitched. On May 14, he was promoted to Triple-A El Paso. In 8 ⅓ innings there, the 22-year-old has struck out nine, allowed one earned run, and earned three saves.

Castillo was acquired along with Wil Myers in a trade with the Rays in 2014. He was added to the 40-man roster on November 20, 2017.

Two on, one out…cue Padres prospect, Jose Castillo to strike out two to end the inning #PadresOnDeck #WBC2017 pic.twitter.com/c4t6d9FX5K — San Diego Padres (@Padres) March 16, 2017