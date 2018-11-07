Padres Arizona Fall League Update (10/31-11/6): Buddy Reed earns MVP in Fall Stars Game

Padres OF prospect Buddy Reed did not start for the West team in Saturday’s Arizona Fall League Fall Stars game.

He still made an impact in a big way.

After entering the game as a pinch-hitter in the 5th, Reed struck out in each of his first two plate appearances. Thanks to an error that allowed future superstar Vlad Guerrero Jr. to reach in the game’s final frame, the University of Florida alum was given one more shot.

He made it count.

With the West team down a run in the bottom of the 9th, Reed stepped up to the plate with a runner on second. After working the count to 3-2, the No. 13 prospect in the Padres system emphatically ripped an RBI triple off the left-field wall to tie the game.

Buddy Reed of the @Padres was named @MLBazFallLeague Fall Stars Game MVP after delivering this game-tying triple with his team down to its last strike and then scoring the winning run. More: https://t.co/dFcpB7cjha pic.twitter.com/msXIlnxexI — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) November 4, 2018

Five pitches later, he would do a little bit more celebrating; as he scored on a single by the Royals’ Meibrys Viloria to give the West team a thrilling 7-6 victory.

Meibrys Viloria, de Cartagena Colombia, con el walk-off hit en el Juego de Estrellas de la @MLBazFallLeague. ¡Latinos al poder! #LasMayores 🇨🇴 pic.twitter.com/awfsjoniKc — LasMayores (@LasMayores) November 4, 2018

(Glorious bat flip here, by the way).

As a reward for his clutch hitting, Reed was given the Fall Stars Game MVP award. He, along with his fellow team members, also earned $500 for the victory.

Yeah, buddy!#Padres prospect Buddy Reed is the 2018 @MLBazFallLeague Fall Stars Game MVP after delivering a game-tying RBI triple with two outs in the bottom of the 9th then scoring the winning run on a walk-off single by #Royals' Meibrys Viloria. https://t.co/60ppYVFCpP pic.twitter.com/ImHvVckyog — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) November 4, 2018

Miguel Diaz, who was the Padres’ other participant in the contest, made an appearance and pitched a scoreless 4th inning. The right-hander struck out one and allowed an infield single to Marlins farmhand Monte Harrison.

A scoreless inning for Miguel Diaz in last night's @MLBazFallLeague Fall Stars Game 👏 #PadresOnDeck pic.twitter.com/FhVgHwZ6gP — San Diego Padres (@Padres) November 4, 2018

It was the second straight year in which the Padres organization made an impact on the Fall Stars Game. In 2017, Luis Urías homered & Josh Naylor tripled for the West side.

With seven games to play, the Peoria Javelinas’ magic number to reach the Arizona Fall League championship game is two. At 15-8, they hold a six game lead on both Glendale & Surprise in the West division.

During this past week, three Padres prospects batted a combined 8-for-30 (.267). Four pitchers combined for a 6.30 ERA (7 ER in 10 IP).

Individual performances

OF Buddy Reed

Along with his Fall Stars Game MVP, Reed hit 4-for-11 this week with a double and an RBI. In 52 at-bats, his OPS sits at a gaudy .902.

3B Hudson Potts

Potts went 2-for-10 in three starts over this past week with 2 RBI. He struck out four times and walked once.

SDP 3B Hudson Potts – Small load, short approach -> minimal lower body use. Hands pull back to slot, creating separation through approach phase. Very 💪 for age. Just turned 20. Bat-first profile. Swings hard, will exchange sw/miss for pow on contact. uses all fields pic.twitter.com/1lpM5OXXGV — Prospects Live (@ProspectsLive) November 2, 2018

C Austin Allen

Allen started three games and batted 2-for-9 with two RBI. He is now hitting .267 with a .358 OBP in 45 AFL at-bats.

SP Miguel Diaz

The D.R. native started on Tuesday following Saturday’s Fall Stars Game appearance. He got touched up a bit, allowing six hits and five runs (all earned) in 3 1/3 innings pitched. In his last two starts, Diaz has allowed eight runs and 11 hits in only 6 1/3 innings.

RP Travis Radke

Radke is putting up an excellent Arizona Fall League campaign as he continues to fly under the radar. He fired four innings of scoreless relief in the last week, striking out four and giving up only one hit. In 13 AFL innings, the left-hander has allowed 11 hits and three earned runs while striking out 16.

RP Dauris Valdez

Valdez appeared in one game, allowing two hits and an earned run in one inning. He struck out two, and has now fanned 11 batters in eight innings of AFL work.

RP Blake Rogers

Rogers appeared in one game and allowed his first earned run in AFL play. Glendale tagged the right-hander for two hits and two runs (one earned) in a relief appearance that lasted 1 2/3 innings.