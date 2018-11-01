Padres Arizona Fall League Update (10/24-10/31): Reed, Diaz named to Fall Stars Game

The calendar is about to hit November, and the Major League Baseball season is in the books. There is still professional baseball being played in the States, though!

The Arizona Fall League season is more than halfway complete. At the conclusion of Wednesday’s action, each team will have eleven games left on its schedule. That does not include the annual AFL “Fall Stars Game,” which will be held this Saturday (November 3) at 5:08 PM.

The Fall Stars Game is pretty much the “All Star Game” of the Arizona Fall League. However, big league organizations, not fans, decide who will be playing in it. For the second straight year, the Padres will have two players participating in the contest. This year, it will be OF Buddy Reed & SP Miguel Diaz.

For those interested, the game will be shown live on MLB Network.

Week in Review

All in all, it was a pretty strong week for Padres prospects in the AFL. Three players combined to hit .341 (14-for-41), while four pitchers combined to allow three earned runs in 12 innings (2.25 ERA).

OF Buddy Reed

Reed continued his strong Arizona Fall League campaign with a week in which he went 6-for-14 with two doubles and three RBI. He also swiped two bags and walked twice. His .386 batting average ranks 5th among all players in the AFL.

Buddy Reed swinging a hot bat 🔥

The @Padres' No. 13 prospect is 2-for-2 with a triple and this 2-run double today. He now has 5 multihit games in 10 @MLBazFallLeague starts. Gameday: https://t.co/XhigDzT75y pic.twitter.com/eKQWVJL4Yi — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) October 29, 2018

There’s also been a lot of great defensive plays today. Here’s #Padres right fielder Buddy Reed making a leaping grab at the wall. pic.twitter.com/7fAa2mdupg — Sam Ficarro (@SamFicarro) October 29, 2018

“I’m just refining my approach, being a leader & building relationships with these guys out here… and having fun. I like to have fun,” stated Reed in an interview with MLB.com.

3B Hudson Potts

Potts, who just turned 20 on October 28, went 3-for-14 this week. It was not a “splashy” stretch at the plate by any means, but the young slugger did walk four times. He also recorded a walk-off hit on Monday vs. Surprise, capping off a contest in which he reached base three times in five plate appearances. Although the former first-round pick is hitting only .231, his OBP sits at .333.

#Padres No. 23 prospect Hudson Potts lifted Peoria to victory with a walk-off single on a day in which several @Padres prospects came up big: https://t.co/021biB33Vu pic.twitter.com/owWPl1gsZ6 — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) October 30, 2018

C Austin Allen

After somewhat of a slow start, Allen has seemingly found a groove. In three starts this week, the catcher recorded five hits in 13 at-bats. He did most of his damage on Tuesday vs. Surprise, drilling two home runs and collecting five RBI in the Javelinas’ 12-7 victory.

Huge game for @Padres No. 25 prospect Austin Allen — 2 homers, 5 RBIs for the @FloridaTech product in the @MLBazFallLeague today. Gameday: https://t.co/Ds7vTBrTDw pic.twitter.com/m3xYs7xgIz — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) October 30, 2018

SP Miguel Diaz

The 23-year-old Diaz, who was named along with Buddy Reed to the Fall Stars Game, allowed five hits and three earned runs in a three-inning start this week. In four total starts (14 innings), Diaz has allowed 13 hits and six earned runs.

RP Travis Radke

Radke came on in a long-relief effort for his only appearance of the week and pitched quite well. He fired 3 2/3 shutout innings while striking out four.

RP Dauris Valdez

Valdez was borderline dominant in two appearances this week. He struck out five in two scoreless innings, allowing only one baserunner to reach (via a walk).

RP Blake Rogers

Rogers, who was drafted out of the University of Oklahoma in 2015, made his AFL debut on October 24. He fired 3 1/3 innings of relief in his first week and did not allow a run.