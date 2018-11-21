Padres Arizona Fall League Review

Still one of baseball’s best-kept secrets, the Arizona Fall League wrapped up on Saturday afternoon at Scottsdale Stadium. The Peoria Javelinas defeated the Salt River Rafters 3-2 in an extra-inning affair to take home their second consecutive title.

Over the course of the Javelinas’ 31 games, eight different members of the Padres organization made contributions; led by Fall Stars OF Buddy Reed and SP Miguel Diaz. Peoria, which consisted of prospects from the Braves, Brewers, Padres, Mariners, and Rays, finished the regular season with a 21-9 record to earn a spot in the championship game.

Individual performances:

Position Players:

  • OF Buddy Reed (17 G 66 AB .333/.397/.485 13 R 22 H 5 2B 1 3B 1 HR 6 RBI 7 BB 13 SO 5 SB 1 CS)

Reed wrapped up his 2018 season with a strong Arizona Fall League performance, which should do him well as he looks towards 2019. Not only did the Bronx native put forth a strong effort on the diamond, but Padres fans are being drawn to his infectious personality as well. Quite simply, baseball (and the Padres) needs more players like Buddy.

  • C Austin Allen (15 G 57 AB .263/.358/.421 10 R 15 H 3 2B 0 3B 2 HR 13 RBI 8BB 19 SO 0 SB 0 CS)

Austin Allen, who was added to the Padres’ 40-man roster on Tuesday, posted a solid AFL campaign after a very good year in Double-A San Antonio. With plenty of catching depth in the organization, Allen’s future with the Padres is a bit murky heading into the winter months.

  • 3B Hudson Potts (21 G 79 AB .228/.330/.367 10 R 18 H 5 2B 0 3B 2 HR 13 RBI 11 BB 27 SO 1 SB 1 CS)

Potts turned 20 during his time in the AFL, and he continues to grow as a hitter. The hype around the former first-round pick should continue to grow heading into 2019.

  • ADDED: 2B Esteban Quiroz (14 G 45 AB .267/.452/.511 10 R 12 H 3 2B 1 3B 2 HR 8 RBI 14 BB 16 SO 0 SB 0 CS)

Quiroz was acquired on Tuesday in a trade that sent RHP Colten Brewer to the Boston Red Sox.

Pitchers:

  • SP Miguel Diaz (20.1 IP 20 H 11 ER 0 HR 9 BB 19 SO, 4.87 ERA)

Diaz, who will likely be a candidate for a spot in the Padres bullpen heading into spring training, had an up-and-down AFL campaign. The story for Diaz remains the same: if he can harness his pure stuff on a consistent basis, he will be effective.

  • RP Travis Radke (16.0 IP 15 H 5 ER 0 HR 7 BB 18 SO, 2.81 ERA)

The left-handed Radke was not added to the Padres 40-man roster by Tuesday’s deadline, which means that he could be selected by another organization in the Rule V draft. If he is selected, he must remain on that organization’s 25-man roster for the entirety of the season.

  • RP Dauris Valdez (10.0 IP 10 H 5 ER 0 HR 4 BB 15 SO, 4.50 ERA)

Valdez, 23, will look to take that next step in 2019. There are ingredients there for him to be a productive reliever, as evidenced by an upper-90s fastball and high strikeout rate.

  • RP Blake Rogers (7.1 IP 6 H 1 ER 0 HR 2 BB 7 SO, 1.23 ERA)
  • RP Hansel Rodriguez (2.0 IP, 3 H, 2 ER 1 HR, 1 BB, 0 SO, 9.00 ERA)

Rodriguez, who is also eligible to be selected by an organization in the Rule V draft, was shut down early in the AFL due to an elbow issue.