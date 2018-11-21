Padres Arizona Fall League Review

Still one of baseball’s best-kept secrets, the Arizona Fall League wrapped up on Saturday afternoon at Scottsdale Stadium. The Peoria Javelinas defeated the Salt River Rafters 3-2 in an extra-inning affair to take home their second consecutive title.

Winning the Arizona Fall League on a walk-off gives you the right to send your bat to the moon. 🤣 (🎥: @MLB) pic.twitter.com/wHdk1epk3j — theScore (@theScore) November 18, 2018

Over the course of the Javelinas’ 31 games, eight different members of the Padres organization made contributions; led by Fall Stars OF Buddy Reed and SP Miguel Diaz. Peoria, which consisted of prospects from the Braves, Brewers, Padres, Mariners, and Rays, finished the regular season with a 21-9 record to earn a spot in the championship game.

Individual performances:

Position Players:

OF Buddy Reed (17 G 66 AB .333/.397/.485 13 R 22 H 5 2B 1 3B 1 HR 6 RBI 7 BB 13 SO 5 SB 1 CS)

Reed wrapped up his 2018 season with a strong Arizona Fall League performance, which should do him well as he looks towards 2019. Not only did the Bronx native put forth a strong effort on the diamond, but Padres fans are being drawn to his infectious personality as well. Quite simply, baseball (and the Padres) needs more players like Buddy.

When the squad wins the spirit stick. (just don't drop it.) pic.twitter.com/PByxorE1Jb — Cut4 (@Cut4) November 17, 2018

Buddy Reed of the @Padres was named @MLBazFallLeague Fall Stars Game MVP after delivering this game-tying triple with his team down to its last strike and then scoring the winning run. More: https://t.co/dFcpB7cjha pic.twitter.com/msXIlnxexI — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) November 4, 2018

#Padres Buddy Reed lefty BP. Spoke about his fall performance during my Live Chat at @TheAthleticMLB. Transcript available if you missed it!#PadresOnDeck pic.twitter.com/o9CNpvgi4W — Emily Waldon (@EmilyCWaldon) November 20, 2018

C Austin Allen (15 G 57 AB .263/.358/.421 10 R 15 H 3 2B 0 3B 2 HR 13 RBI 8BB 19 SO 0 SB 0 CS)

Austin Allen, who was added to the Padres’ 40-man roster on Tuesday, posted a solid AFL campaign after a very good year in Double-A San Antonio. With plenty of catching depth in the organization, Allen’s future with the Padres is a bit murky heading into the winter months.

#Padres No. 25 prospect Austin Allen rips a two-run single to right, extending Peoria's lead to 4-1 in the fifth inning. @MLBPipeline pic.twitter.com/0WKnmGPNHe — Jake Rill (@JakeDRill) November 10, 2018

3B Hudson Potts (21 G 79 AB .228/.330/.367 10 R 18 H 5 2B 0 3B 2 HR 13 RBI 11 BB 27 SO 1 SB 1 CS)

Potts turned 20 during his time in the AFL, and he continues to grow as a hitter. The hype around the former first-round pick should continue to grow heading into 2019.

Hudson Potts#Padres

Big, solid frame. Quick to the ball. Plus raw power. Soft hands at 3B.

45 Hit

60 Game

45 Defense

50 Arm FV 55 pic.twitter.com/xNT41NkEcJ — Prospects Live (@ProspectsLive) November 12, 2018

ADDED: 2B Esteban Quiroz (14 G 45 AB .267/.452/.511 10 R 12 H 3 2B 1 3B 2 HR 8 RBI 14 BB 16 SO 0 SB 0 CS)

Quiroz was acquired on Tuesday in a trade that sent RHP Colten Brewer to the Boston Red Sox.

🚨 @JasonPennini sleeper alert 🚨 Red Sox 2B Esteban Quiroz – Short, thick frame: stocky. Excellent 👀 for zone. Will spit on chase pitches. Loud contact. Hands lower to slot, mod approach. Keeps hands & COM back, lets ball travel. Lil swing and miss in looks btwn instrux and AFL pic.twitter.com/jB58HhREuc — Prospects Live (@ProspectsLive) October 30, 2018

New Padre Esteban Quiroz. One of the more impressive BPs in the AFL. Barrels with authority to all field. Plus bat speed and barrel control. pic.twitter.com/kqieoDY93M — Jason Woodell (@JasonAtTheGame) November 20, 2018

Pitchers:

SP Miguel Diaz (20.1 IP 20 H 11 ER 0 HR 9 BB 19 SO, 4.87 ERA)

Diaz, who will likely be a candidate for a spot in the Padres bullpen heading into spring training, had an up-and-down AFL campaign. The story for Diaz remains the same: if he can harness his pure stuff on a consistent basis, he will be effective.

While it wasn't his cleanest performance, #Padres' Miguel Diaz used a 94-98 mph fastball to strike out 5 over 3.2 IP and help lead Peoria to the @MLBazFallLeague title. More: https://t.co/RDsC7NIYxV pic.twitter.com/Ma9JfVJdsf — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) November 19, 2018

RP Travis Radke (16.0 IP 15 H 5 ER 0 HR 7 BB 18 SO, 2.81 ERA)

The left-handed Radke was not added to the Padres 40-man roster by Tuesday’s deadline, which means that he could be selected by another organization in the Rule V draft. If he is selected, he must remain on that organization’s 25-man roster for the entirety of the season.

RP Dauris Valdez (10.0 IP 10 H 5 ER 0 HR 4 BB 15 SO, 4.50 ERA)

Valdez, 23, will look to take that next step in 2019. There are ingredients there for him to be a productive reliever, as evidenced by an upper-90s fastball and high strikeout rate.

After a string of 97 MPH heaters, Dauris Valdez’ 96 MPH fastball (the slowest pitch of the inning) gets him out of the 7th w/the 2-1 lead intact. pic.twitter.com/vAAdnFHN1y — madfriars (@madfriars) July 6, 2018

RP Blake Rogers (7.1 IP 6 H 1 ER 0 HR 2 BB 7 SO, 1.23 ERA)

RP Hansel Rodriguez (2.0 IP, 3 H, 2 ER 1 HR, 1 BB, 0 SO, 9.00 ERA)

Rodriguez, who is also eligible to be selected by an organization in the Rule V draft, was shut down early in the AFL due to an elbow issue.