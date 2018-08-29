Padres announce 2019 spring training schedule

SAN DIEGO – The San Diego Padres today announced their schedule for 2019 Spring Training presented by Southwest Airlines, the club’s 26th spring in Peoria, Ariz.

Padres’ pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report to Peoria on Wednesday, February 13, with the club’s first full-squad workout on Monday, February 18. The team will begin its 31-game schedule in Arizona with the annual charity game on Saturday, February 23, as the away team against the Seattle Mariners at the Peoria Sports Complex.

The Padres will play 15 of their 31 games next spring in Peoria, all but one of them as the home team. San Diego’s Cactus League schedule features 16 games against American League opponents and seven meetings versus National League West rivals, including two each with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants. Seven of the Padres’ 14 home games will take place over the weekend (Sat. & Sun.).

The club will break camp following its Cactus League finale against the Chicago Cubs in Peoria on Sunday, March 24. San Diego will cap off its spring schedule with two exhibition games at Safeco Field in Seattle against the Mariners from March 25-26. The Padres will open the 2019 season at home against the San Francisco Giants on Thursday, March 28, with a 1:10 p.m. PT first pitch.

Spring Training game times, ticketing information and the full broadcast schedule will be announced at a later date. For inquiries on Spring Training 2019 season tickets or group outings, contact the Peoria Stadium ticket office at ticketoffice@peoriaaz.gov. Check www.peoriasportscomplex.com for updates regarding Spring Training 2019 ticketing on-sales and ticket office opening dates.

Please see the attachment for the Padres 2019 Spring Training schedule. The schedule is also available online at www.padres.com. All elements of the schedule are subject to change.