Padres make roster moves to add Renfroe, Hughes to roster

SAN DIEGO– Prior to their Monday afternoon bout against the Miami Marlins, the San Diego Padres announced that they had made two separate roster moves.

First, outfielder Franchy Cordero was placed on the 10-day DL with a right forearm strain. The 23-year-old had been playing through the forearm injury for some time. After six April home runs, Cordero hit only one home run in the month of May.

Taking the place of Cordero will be right-handed slugger Hunter Renfroe, who was reinstated from the 10-day DL after an absence of over a month. The outfielder hit .220 with two home runs during an extended rehab assignment (10 games) with the El Paso Chihuahuas.

Renfroe is in Monday’s lineup against Miami, batting cleanup.

“He’s ready to go and he’s not feeling anything. With a lefty on the mound, it’s a good day to get Hunter back in the lineup,” manager Andy Green stated.

San Diego also cleared a spot on their 40-man roster for newly acquired RHP Phil Hughes. Left-handed reliever Kyle McGrath was designated for assignment.

McGrath had spent his entire professional career with San Diego after being drafted by them in 2014. The southpaw has a career 3.13 ERA in 23 big league innings.