Padres agree to terms with first-round selection Ryan Weathers

SAN DIEGO– The San Diego Padres have announced the signing of LHP Ryan Weathers, the seventh overall selection in the 2018 MLB First-Year Player Draft.

The #Padres agree to terms with LHP Ryan Weathers, the seventh overall selection in the 2018 #MLBDraft and 26 of 41 players selected. Full list of Padres 2018 Draft signees: https://t.co/wfFP33nOoR pic.twitter.com/1AHVw2p3yl — San Diego Padres (@Padres) July 1, 2018

Weathers gets full slot at pick 7: $5,226,500. Tennessee HS LHP, potential for three solid or better pitches in fastball, curveball and changeup. Extremely polished. Son of 19-yr big lgr David. @MLBDraft https://t.co/djdtU0Tcnj — Jim Callis (@jimcallisMLB) July 1, 2018

The southpaw was ranked 13th on MLB.com’s top 200 draft prospects list coming into the draft, dominating opposing hitters in his senior year of high school. As an 18-year-old, Weathers went 11-0 with a 0.09 ERA with 148 strikeouts in 76 innings pitched for Loretto High School in Tennessee.

Weathers’ performance earned him Gatorade’s 2017-18 National Baseball Player of the Year award.

“He’s a guy that we were very excited to select,” stated GM AJ Preller following the draft. “A lot of time and effort went into scouting him.”

Prior to the draft, Weathers committed to Vanderbilt. He had until July 6 to sign with the Padres.

With the announced signing, San Diego has now inked 26 of their 41 draft picks as well as two undrafted free agents.