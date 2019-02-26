Paddack, Tatis Jr. shine in Padres spring win over Brewers

PHOENIX– Two of the brightest talents in a stacked Padres minor league system were on display vs. the Brewers Tuesday at American Family Fields of Phoenix.

Chris Paddack (No. 34 on MLB Pipeline’s Top 100) was given the start and immediately showcased the stuff that vaulted him up prospect boards last season. He began his outing by striking out Orlando Arcia on three pitches.

Three pitches, two swings and misses. A K of Orlando Arcia for Chris Paddack to start. All fastballs. 91, 93, 94. — Kevin Acee (@sdutKevinAcee) February 26, 2019

Paddack then retired Travis Shaw on a pop up to short before striking out Jesus Aguilar to end an impressive opening frame.

In the second, the Texas native allowed a hit, walk, and unearned run; but recorded two more strikeouts (Yasmani Grandal and Tyrone Taylor).

All in all, Paddack threw 34 pitches in his spring debut, allowing a hit and an unearned run. He walked one and struck out four, displaying a nasty changeup and impressive fastball command.

🎯🎯 3 🔼, 3 🔽 with 2 strikeouts for @PaddackChris to kick off his #PadresST.@Padres pic.twitter.com/QhUelWslsc — FOX Sports San Diego (@FOXSportsSD) February 26, 2019

Paddack was not the lone prospect that had Padres fans buzzing. In the 3rd, Fernando Tatis Jr. clubbed a two-run home run onto the berm in left-center field. It was the first home run of the spring for MLB Pipeline’s No. 2 overall prospect:

The Padres ended up defeating the Brewers 3-1, improving their record to 3-1 in Cactus League play.