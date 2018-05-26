Packers officially sign TE Marcedes Lewis to back up Graham

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers have signed tight end Marcedes Lewis, adding another veteran to back up Jimmy Graham.

The 6-foot-6 Lewis, who turned 34 last week, played 12 seasons in Jacksonville. He ranks third in Jaguars history with 375 catches and second with 33 touchdown receptions.

Lewis also helped the Jaguars run for an NFL-best 141.4 yards per game last year.

He fills out the depth chart at a thin position for the Packers, who signed Graham as a free agent this offseason. Lance Kendricks was the only other tight end with extensive experience on the roster.

The tight end position can be productive on a Packers offense that figures to bounce back in 2018 with a healthy Aaron Rodgers returning at quarterback.

“Well the tight end position in this offense is difficult. I think that goes understated, frankly,” coach Mike McCarthy said this week. “The volume of responsibility is significant.”

General manager Brian Gutenkunst also announced several front office promotions and assignments on Friday, including the naming of veteran executives Jon-Eric Sullivan and John Wojciechowski to be co-directors of player personnel. They will replace Gutekunst, who was promoted from that position in January to replace Ted Thompson.

