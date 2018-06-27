Numbers 2 Follow After the Padres Win

The San Diego Padres bounced back following a series-opening loss to the Texas Rangers in Arlington. It took a while especially after leaving the bases loaded in the fifth inning, but the Friars got it done. They won a 3-2 showdown in interleague play.

Numbers tend to scare people especially when it involves math so lets keep it simple.

Here are the numbers you should be weary of following the Padres’ win:

8

The eighth inning was the money inning for San Diego. Eric Hosmer got things started with a line drive off Jake Diekman. Next, Wil Myers hit his fourth double of the season to get the Padres on the scoreboard. Christian Villanueva, known for his long-ball, hit a sac-fly and was able to drive in Hosmer who was at third. The winning run came when Hunter Renfroe hit an RBI double that drove in Myers.

36

The Padres beat the Rangers to win their 36th game of the season. There were a few scares in this one at the hands of Roughned Odor and Robinson Chirinos as they homered earlier in the contest. In the ninth inning, the Rangers had two runners on base, but a pop-up ended the ball game.

100

Matt Strahm got his second win of the season. However, the steady play of Tyson Ross was big for the Padres. He had two hiccups as he gave up a pair of homers to the aforementioned Rangers, however, he never got rattled and kept his composure.

Ross exhibited poise in a room that was on fire. He showed mental fortitude down 2-0. Ross did not get the win, but he finished strong with 100 pitches in six innings of work with a 3.32 ERA. It had to feel good sticking it to his former team.

22

Brad Hand came into the game and things appeared to have gone by the wayside after two runners got on base for Texas. However, he was able to weather the storm and get his 22nd save. Hand is now tied for third in the MLB in saves.

The Padres-Rangers series wraps up tomorrow in Arlington with San Diego looking to win their first series since they won against the St. Louis Cardinals on June 14.