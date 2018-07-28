MLB Rumors: Padres reportedly in the mix for Chris Archer

SAN DIEGO– According to numerous reports, the Padres are one of a handful of teams currently in the mix for Rays starter Chris Archer.

The #Rays trade talks on Chris Archer are "intensifying'' as the deadline nears, sources say. Still hard to handicap if anyone will ante up with the return Tampa Bay wants. It's a No. 1 starter type of price tag, and he's under team control through 2021. Multiple teams involved. — Jerry Crasnick (@jcrasnick) July 28, 2018

Sources: Rays and Padres continue to discuss Chris Archer, and one source says they've made progress. TB has shown a greater willingness than in past to deal him, teams say, but the price remains high, and SD is balking for now. As @jcrasnick said, other teams involved, too. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 28, 2018

Archer, 29, is an interesting top-of-the-rotation target for San Diego. The right-hander finished fifth in AL CY Young Award voting in 2015, but his peripherals have almost always been better than his run prevention over the course of his career. This season, Archer has struck out more than a batter per inning and has a 3.62 FIP in 17 starts. However, he is 3-5 with a 4.31 ERA, and hasn’t had a season with an ERA under 4 since 2015. With those numbers, it is hard to pin him as “ace” material.

Regardless, there appears to be room for improvement, and San Diego would be betting on that if they were to acquire him. His team-friendly contract ($7.5 mil in 2019, $8.25 mil club options for ’20 & ’21) is attractive for any interested team as well.

The million dollar question, though, is what the Padres would have to give up in return. With plenty of talent in the minor leagues, there is certainly ammo to get a deal done. However, would A.J. Preller & co. be willing to “give in” to the high price tag that the Rays have set on Archer; especially given the fact that the Padres have the worst record in the NL this season? They do plan on being competitive in 2019, with the arrival of young arms, a potential free agent acquisition or two, and Fernando Tatis Jr./Luis Urias… but is acquiring a frontline starter really something that should be considered “urgent?”

The Padres front office will have to decipher those questions and more in the upcoming days.