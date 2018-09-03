Mitchell returns as Padres begin 2-game series with DBacks

Game: San Diego Padres @ Arizona Diamondbacks

Date: Monday, Sep. 3

Time: Padres Live @ 4:30pm PT

Where: Chase Field

What to Watch on: FOX Sports San Diego and FOX Sports GO

Pitching Matchup: San Diego’s Bryan Mitchell (0-3, 7.08 ERA) vs. Arizona’s Zach Godley (14-7, 4.42 ERA)

Keep an Eye on: Franmil Reyes, who is riding a career-high 8 game hitting streak heading into Monday’s game. The rookie is batting .375 (9-for-24) during the streak.

