Mitchell returns as Padres begin 2-game series with DBacks
Game: San Diego Padres @ Arizona Diamondbacks
Date: Monday, Sep. 3
Time: Padres Live @ 4:30pm PT
Where: Chase Field
What to Watch on: FOX Sports San Diego and FOX Sports GO
Pitching Matchup: San Diego’s Bryan Mitchell (0-3, 7.08 ERA) vs. Arizona’s Zach Godley (14-7, 4.42 ERA)
Keep an Eye on: Franmil Reyes, who is riding a career-high 8 game hitting streak heading into Monday’s game. The rookie is batting .375 (9-for-24) during the streak.
