Michael Porter Jr. to play in SEC tournament

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Missouri standout Michael Porter Jr. will return to play at the Southeastern Conference Tournament on Thursday — his first time in a game since the season opener.

Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin announced the move Wednesday, one day before the fifth-seeded Tigers (20-11) play either Georgia or Vanderbilt in the second round of the tournament.

The 6-foot-10 Porter, the top prep prospect in the country last season, has been out since playing only two minutes in the Tigers’ season-opening win over Iowa State. He underwent surgery in November and was expected to miss the rest of the season.

After being cleared to practice almost two weeks ago, Porter showed enough progress that both he and Martin felt comfortable putting the forward into a game.